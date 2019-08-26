Milan man dies in crash on I-74 ramp in Davenport

Posted 9:00 am, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06AM, August 26, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Milan, Illinois man died in a crash as he was merging from Interstate 74 onto Interstate 80.

The man, driving a Chevy Malibu Maxx, lost control as he headed westbound on I-74, trying to merge onto the I-80 westbound ramp, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.  The car went into a ditch before rolling “several times,” ultimately coming to rest on the I-74 eastbound ramp from westbound I-80.

Police were called to the crash shortly before noon on Sunday, August 25.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after from his injuries, said police.

