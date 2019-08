Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- A garbage truck went off the road and tipped over near the edge of a cornfield in Davenport on Monday morning.

The truck tipped off 110 Avenue, south of Kimberly Road, just before 9 a.m. on August 26.

The driver refused medical treatment, according to the Davenport Police Department. Police are unsure what led to the truck veering off the road and tipping over.

A tow truck was sent to get the truck out of the field.