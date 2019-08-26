Davenport’s River Drive to have lane closures until September

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Sections of River Drive are being closed off for work on the Skybridge until just past the beginning of September, according to a Davenport Public Works Facebook post.

On Monday, August 26th, the westbound lane of River Drive will be detoured at Brady Street, which will last approximately two days through Wednesday, August 28th, and will then re-open.

After this, work will transition to the eastbound lane. Around Thursday, August 29th, the lane will be detoured from Ripley Street to 3rd Street. The eastbound lane is then scheduled to re-open on Monday, September 2nd.

These lanes closures are due to continuing work on the Davenport Skybridge.

41.523644 -90.577637