Carthage man charged with DUI after passenger dies in off-road vehicle crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Illinois– A Carthage man was charged with a felony DUI after one passenger died in an off-road vehicle crash Sunday night.

Jared Buchanan, 23, is accused of being under the influence of alcohol while driving two other passengers in a 2016 CanAm UTV Side by Side southbound on 1300 East just south of 1500 North in Hancock County, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.

Buchanan drove off of 1300 East into a field just before and rolled the UTV when he tried to turn just before 6 p.m. on August 25, the statement said. One passenger was thrown and the UTV landed on top of them, according to the statement.

An ambulance took the passenger who was thrown to a hospital in Carthage, Illinois. Police say that passenger has died.

The second passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was airlifted to a hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

An ambulance took Buchanan to a hospital in Carthage.

No seatbelts were worn in the UTV, the statement said.