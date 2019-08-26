× Brew Ha Ha Sweepstakes

Want to enjoy a fun afternoon sampling craft beer along the Mississippi River?

Enter to win 2 tickets to Brew Ha Ha along with a Brewed Basket filled with craft beer and merchandise!

Brew Ha Ha is a beer tasting event, on the banks of the Mississippi, that raises money for local charities and features local comedy and live music. Did we mention anything that wasn’t awesome?!

Featuring hundreds of unique and domestic beers, you will enjoy a day with friends while raising money for local non-profit organizations. This is an event planned by the Jaycees of the Quad Cities using an all-volunteer crew.

Jaycees Brew Ha Ha – LeClaire Park and Bandshell

400 West Beiderbecke Dr, Davenport, IA 52802

September 21, 2019

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

In addition to the great selection of beer, food trucks will be on hand selling fantastic local cuisine. Must be 21 and older to be eligible to win.

To learn more about the event Brew Ha Ha click here.

For Official Sweepstakes Rules click here.