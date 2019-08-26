× A few more showers, a thunderstorm to dodge this evening… Pleasant temps ahead

Plenty of broken cloudiness throughout our afternoon skies with temperatures not getting out of the 70s. Along with these clouds, a few isolated showers, which will continue heading toward the evening hours.

Cold front approaching from the west may pop a few more showers, possibly a thunderstorm into the evening hours. This will be a event that will impact areas around the I80 corridor and points south before ending near midnight. Some patchy fog will be possible before sunrise too with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Refreshing summer weather is still on track to return for the next couple of days with bright skies and highs approaching 80 degrees. We’ll get a little warmer for Thursday with a possible shower that night into Friday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

