Vettes for Vets brings hundreds of sports cars to LeClaire to raise money for veterans

LECLAIRE, Iowa-- America's most iconic sports car took over the LeClaire riverfront to help American heroes.

More than 300 classic Corvettes came out Saturday, Aug. 24 for "Vettes for Vets." The money raised goes to supporting veterans in the Quad Cities.

"We owe our veterans pretty much everything we have," organizer Sherry Cassatt says. "We have freedom to do what we want, say what we want... go where we want and feel safe the majority of the time. We all need to thank a veteran every day."

All money raised by the event is going to help veterans who served during the Vietnam War.