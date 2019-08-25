Tracking rain and a few storms Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the radar early Sunday evening we're tracking a few scattered showers across the Quad Cities. Many of these are light and last long enough to just wet the pavement. This trend will be changing as we head into the early morning hours of Monday as an area of low pressure moves just to the south of us.

The combination of more energy and a bit more moisture will lead to widespread rains for Monday morning as the low-pressure system inches closer. A few heavier downpours are likely at times along with some rumbles of thunder. Rainfall amounts will generally range from a quarter of an inch to one-half in the heavier batches.

The heaviest rains are likely to hang out along and east of the Mississippi River through much of Monday morning before the activity scatters and diminishes for the afternoon.

While mostly cloudy skies are expected to stick around for much of the day, any breaks in the cloud cover will go towards energizing our atmosphere for the afternoon and evening round of storms. This activity will remain scattered, but any sunshine we pick up during the early afternoon will go towards fueling an isolated strong to a severe storm, especially south of the Quad Cities come Monday afternoon. The main threats with any stronger activity will be large hail and damaging winds. However, both of these threat areas remain extremely conditional and it is likely we'll remain in the clouds for much of the day keeping the severe weather threat further south of the Quad Cities. We'll continue tracking this potential.

Otherwise, expect little change in terms of temperatures as this system moves through. We'll see many locations rise into the 80s Monday afternoon with temperatures only cooling by a few degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here