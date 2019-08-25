THE CITIES PODCAST: Shouldn’t your kid be in Head Start?

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the executive director of Project NOW and its Head Start director.

Head Start is enrolling pre-school children, offering low income families and kids with disabilities a chance to be better prepared for when they’re ready for kindergarten. But Head Start offers more than just pre-school. There’s health care and emotional support for children. There’s also training and help for parents.

Maureen Hart and Marcia Seabolt talk about what’s offered to parents in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry counties.

