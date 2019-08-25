How you can help Dress for Success Quad Cities – right here!

Sterling Football Preview

Posted 10:07 pm, August 25, 2019

After a second straight trip to the Class 5A State Semifinals, the Golden Warriors are ready for more success.  They will begin play in the Western Big 6, which should offer Sterling a challenge each week.

