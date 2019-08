Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Illinois -- Two people are in the hospital after their vehicles collided on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m. a motorcycle and a car collided with each other on a stretch of I84 between East Moline and Hampton, resulting in two people being rushed to the hospital by ambulance, according to Hampton Police. Their condition is currently unknown.

News8 will follow the story and provide more information when it is released.