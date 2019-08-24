× New Camanche coffee shop serves customers and first responders

CAMANCHE, Iowa — The small town of Camanche, Iowa saw the grand opening of a coffee shop that had more to offer to its community than just a cup of joe.

As reported in the Clinton Herald, Brent’s Firehouse Coffee, founded by Brent Brightman, a member of the Camanche city council, is a small local coffee shop that wanted to fill a void in the community as well as give back to it.

According to Brightman, he was looking to open up something that Camanche didn’t have, and this is the planted seed that eventually grew into Brent’s Firehouse. The shop opened on July 12th but had it’s grand opening ceremony on Saturday, August 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ceremony featured hamburgers and hot dogs, along with discounts and free samples.

This isn’t just an opening of an ordinary coffee shop, though Brightman has a higher purpose behind his business, and that’s giving back to firefighters and police.

Portions of the proceeds and net sales from the shop are going into a public safety foundation that seeks to provide Camanche first responders with money to go toward their vital equipment needs.

Brightman hopes that his shop’s mission statement will make it stand out in its own city and in neighboring communities.