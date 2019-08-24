Johnson County, West Liberty cover services for others to attend Estabrook’s funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa -- In order to attend the funeral of fallen firefighter and volunteer EMT, Louisa County Ambulances needed back up.

On Saturday, August 24th, Johnson County and West Liberty ambulances drove a long way from home into open arms.

"It's truly kind of like a brother-sisterhood," said Aimee Buol, a volunteer EMT for Louisa County.

The surrounding EMS family is now down one member after 49-year old, Devin Estabrook, died after being fatally struck by a hit and run driver. Aside from his time spent as a Grandview firefighter, Devin dedicated nearly a decade to Louisa County Ambulances as a volunteer.

"Devin definitely had the heart for this, it was his passion" Buol said. "He loved his job, he loved being a medic and a firefighter."

Bret Carlson, an EMT for Johnson County, said Devin's death has impacted the close-knit community. Now, with his help, he hopes that community will take a chance to mourn.

"Johnson County Ambulance Service and West Liberty Fire Department ambulance felt that that this was the right thing to do," Carlson said. "To come down here and give our time and staff two ambulances so that they can attend the funeral and be together as a community to honor Devin."

A volunteered jesture, g iving Buol and her co-workers a chance to honor a fellow friend, knowing there is back up at the station.

"As EMS we are there for our community, we’re there for one another, we’re there for the people who call," Buol said. "Very rarely do we think about time for ourselves... so being able to step back and see that this is a time we needed to help our brothers and sisters in the EMS community."