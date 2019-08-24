× Construction worker in Moline dies after being hit by truck backing up

MOLINE, Illinois– Moline Police says a construction worker has died after a truck backed up and hit him.

It happened around 7:30 am on Friday, August 23 near the intersection of 16th Street and 27th Avenue in Moline. Police say the 56-year-old man was hit when a slow-moving truck backed up into the construction area.

The worker was taken by the Moline Fire Department to Unity Point where he later died.

Moline Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit and Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.