YOUR MONEY with Mark: Are we nearing a recession?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING- Federal reserve chairman Jerome Powell steps into the spotlight Friday, August 23rd.

He's addressing The Fed's annual economic symposium. Powell says his main task is to keep markets calm and lessen fears of a U.S. slowdown.

It comes after President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday, August 22nd about the economy doing well. President Trump wants The Fed to cut interest rates, tweeting that the move could "Let America win big, rather than just win."

Many analysts believe Powell will continue his message that The Fed is working to stay flexible while dealing with increased uncertainty, and it will keep tabs on the impact President Trump's trade war is having on the U.S. economy.

So is the U.S. heading into a recession? We'll ask that question to Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski Monday, August 26. His answer and the current outlook on the economy are coming up Friday. Your Money with Mark airs every Monday in between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Good Morning Quad Cities. To live stream our newscast, click here.