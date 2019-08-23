Week 1 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Sherrard!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERRARD, Illinois-- It's hard to believe the high school football season is almost here, as the majority of our area teams take the field Friday, August 30th. With the season starting, that also means the Good Morning Quad Cities' crew is ready for a new season of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally.

August 30th, we're heading to Sherrard High School, home of the Tigers. The team takes on Rockridge High School later that night, at Sherrard High School. The game starts at 7 p.m.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders at the school at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

We'll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m. Our pep rally is being sponsored by 1st Community Bank.

NEW THIS YEAR: We want students to show off any unique talents that they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, you can do a rubik's cube really fast, or you can say the alphabet really fast backwards) we want to know about it. Maybe we'll show you off on the air Friday morning.

We are super excited to come to Sherrard! We've never been there before. It's hard to believe this will be the FIFTH year we've done the pep rallies. To see our the very first one Meteorologist Eric Sorensen did, click on the link here.