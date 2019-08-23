Shop ‘Til You Drop and Help Dress for Success Quad Cities at WQAD & THE Market’s Summer Social

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - It's a simple concept: DONATE, then SHOP!

On Friday, August 23rd and Saturday, August 24th, WQAD is teaming up with THE Market to host a Summer Social benefiting Dress for Success Quad Cities. We are helping the nonprofit raise money for its $250,000 Flood Recovery and Relocation Fund.

All you have to do to get in is donate $5, which will go straight to Dress for Success Quad Cities. Then, you can enjoy more than 60 vendors, food trucks, live music, and more!

THE Market is located at 1800 7th Avenue in Moline, inside the Spotlight Theatre and Event Center.

The Summer Social is open from 4pm-8pm on Friday, August 23rd and 10am-4pm on Saturday, August 24th. For more information and a sneak peek at what you can expect, click here.