Police seek help identifying person who robbed East Moline store at gunpoint

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the person who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in East Moline.

The robbery was reported at the Stop N Shop on 17th Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, according to a statement from the East Moline Police Department. The robber was described as being a black male, wearing a black face mask and dark clothing.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the East Moline Police Department.