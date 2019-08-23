How you can help Dress for Success Quad Cities – right here!

Police seek help identifying person who robbed East Moline store at gunpoint

Posted 5:48 pm, August 23, 2019, by

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the person who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in East Moline.

The robbery was reported at the Stop N Shop on 17th Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, according to a statement from the East Moline Police Department.  The robber was described as being a black male, wearing a black face mask and dark clothing.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the East Moline Police Department.

