Outdoor plans look great this weekend… Shower chance looms next week

What you see is what you get! Full sun and low humidity are leading to another fabulous weather picture with highs this afternoon topping around the 80 degree mark.

Expect another pleasantly cool night with overnight lows around the mid 50s.

Still not seeing any breakdown in this recent pattern with highs approaching 80 both Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase as we start off the new week as our next system pulls in from the northwest. Questioning how much moisture will be available to produce showers and thunderstorms once it arrives later Monday. For now, the coverage looks scattered with early estimates around a tenth to as high as a half.

With the exception of a passing light shower or sprinkle later Wednesday the pattern looks dry but pleasant for the rest of the week with highs approaching 80 each day.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

