NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Showcasing a 6-Year-Old Artist

Age is just a number and you can never be too young to make something beautiful!

On Friday, August 23rd during Nailed It or Failed It, we had a couple of special guests. Zoey Pike is 6 years old and creates beautiful pieces of art. She showcases and sells her work at OMGBeckyFest, which is a two-day event coming up this weekend. Click the video above to see Zoey in action and learn about the event, which is organized twice a year by Mary Talbert, Owner of Crafted QC.

After trying to draw and paint, we tried some fun cocktails that you will only find at OMGBeckyFest. The Executive Sous Chef of the RiverCenter/Adler Theatre, Maria Keys, mixed up our Cocktails of the Week - the BeckyFest Minted Mississippi Mule and Summer Strawberry Mimosa: