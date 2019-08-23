Iowa man who killed top golfer from Spain gets life sentence

Iowa State Cyclones cheerleaders pause at a memorial in the Jacobson Building honoring Celia Barquin Arozamena, at Jack Trice Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Ames, Iowa. Celia Barquin Arozamena, Iowa States 2018 Big 12 Women’s Golf Champion, was murdered Monday September 17th while playing golf on a course near the college. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The man who killed a former Iowa State University golfer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A Story County judge on Friday pronounced the mandatory sentence against 22-year-old Collin Richards.

Collins pleaded guilty on June 14 to first-degree murder for the Sept. 17 slaying of 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena. Police say Richards stabbed her while she was playing on a course near the campus in Ames, leaving her body in a pond.

Richards had been staying at a homeless encampment in nearby woods.

Barquin was a top golfer in Spain as a teenager and came to Iowa State to pursue her career.

A lawyer for her family told The Des Moines Register that relatives hope Richards’ sentencing will give them some closure.

