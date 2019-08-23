Illinois trooper shot in East St. Louis executing warrant

Posted 9:20 am, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:21AM, August 23, 2019

Illinois State Police star image from Illinois State Police website

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say a trooper has been shot while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis.

State police reported the shooting on Twitter Friday morning, August 23, but didn’t immediately disclose the trooper’s condition. TV stations showed a large police presence in the area.

The Bellville News-Democrat reports the trooper was transported to a hospital. It says several suspects have been taken into custody but one suspect remained inside a home and police were communicating with him with a bullhorn.

Terrence Hargrove Sr., who resides with his family about six houses down from where the trooper was shot, told the News-Democrat he heard police detonating stun grenades about 5:30 a.m. When he stepped outside to investigate, he saw his street lined with police vehicles.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.