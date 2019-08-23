Flood damaged Front Street Brewery temporarily re-opens patio for Alternating Currents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Beer is back on draft at the Front Street Brewery Pub and Eatery in Davenport this weekend.

While the inside of the business remains closed following historic flooding this spring, the outside patio is a host site for bands and artists preforming at the Alternating Currents Festival on August 23 and August 24.

"It feels amazing! We have been looking forward to this for months and months," said General Manager Kristy Peiffer. "Its nice to see people out here on our patio, hanging out, enjoying our beer."

Co-owner Tim Baldwin said he was given a chance to opt-out of participating in the festival this year so that he and his team could focus on re-constructing the bar and restaurant. But, Baldwin said he didn't want to miss out on all of the fun.

"Front Street has been a participant in Alternating Currents, I think, since its inception," said Baldwin.

Giving bartenders a chance to make money and re-connect with supportive customers is a priority this weekend.

"Even though we are limping along at the moment as we continue the reconstruction from the flood, we just want to let everyone know that we are here and will be opening soon," said Baldwin.

Inside the building the space is still ripped apart. The owners have decided to re-do the entire bar from top to bottom. They're working to make the building more flood resistant.

"Basically everything in the place will be completely new with the exception of where the walls are located," said Baldwin.

Baldwin also said that being closed all summer has been tough financially. It is estimated that the business has lost about $700,000 in gross revenue since closing back in April.

The resilient business plans to fully re-open during the first week of October.