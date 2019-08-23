Brewed: Here’s what’s brewing for Season 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The final episode of Brewed Season 4 will air Saturday, August 24 at 10:35 p.m.

The season finale will showcase a review of the coolest places the Brewed crew visited throughout the season, as well as the impact downtown Davenport flooding had on the local brewing community.

Season 5 will kick off the second week of December. This season, Dave Levora is collaborating with Bent River as they make their famous Jingle Java from start to finish.

Click here to find your favorite brewery on an episode of Brewed!