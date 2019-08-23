How you can help Dress for Success Quad Cities – right here!

Bettendorf elementary students go to college for the first half of the 2019-2020 school year

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Elementary students from Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson Elementary Schools had their first day of school at Ross College.

The students had to use this temporary space as construction finishes up on the new Mark Twain Elementary School.

At Ross College, the rooms have been turned into classrooms, and Bettendorf Schools Superintendent Mike Raso said the staff and teachers were doing all they could to make it feel like a normal school day.

The first half of the school year will take place at Ross College.  The new school's construction is expected to be completed in November and classes there will then start in January.

