× Below average temperatures trend to next week

We are officially one month away from the official start of fall! The forecast over the next week shows signs that the new season wants an early welcome.

The average high for the end of August is around 83°, but temperatures are looking to hover just near that 80 degree mark. Over the next month, we see average highs drop to around 73° when fall begins on September 23. We are forecasted to be below average in temperatures over the next couple of weeks.

This weekend brings refreshing, cool air to the Quad Cities.

We are currently influenced by an area of high pressure centered north of us in Canada, which will sustain sunny skies until Monday. By next week, a large low pressure system builds much higher in altitude. This will be the reason we will continue to see below average temperatures and low rain chances for the second half of next week.