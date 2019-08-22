WQAD Hosts Day-Long Collection Drive Benefiting Dress for Success Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Dress for Success Quad Cities is working hard to recover from the record-breaking flood on the Mississippi River.

To help them, WQAD is hosting a Collection Drive on Thursday, August 22nd from 9am-7pm. WQAD is located at 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline.

All week long, we have been raising awareness about the work Dress for Success Quad Cities does in our community. On Monday, August 19th, we revealed the nonprofit's new location and new leader. On Tuesday, August 20th, we highlighted the organization's work to narrow the wage gap between men and women. On Wednesday, August 21st, we introduced you to a local woman who says Dress for Success changed her life.

We've raised awareness. Now, it's time to raise some money for Dress for Success Quad Cities' $250,000 Flood Recovery and Relocation Fund.

The nonprofit's former location in downtown Davenport was destroyed on April 30th, 2019 when the temporary flood wall failed. Days later, the Mississippi River broke the all-time record and their building's lease was cancelled.

Staff and volunteers tried to save whatever they could so that their mission could continue at a temporary location, but the cost of what was lost is estimated to be between $40,000 and $50,000. That, paired with the costs of a new location, is why we're asking the community to step up and help Dress for Success stay afloat - and flourish.

If you're not able to stop by today's collection drive, we have a two-day event benefiting Dress for Success Quad Cities on Friday, August 23rd and Saturday, August 24th. WQAD is teaming up with THE Market - located inside the Spotlight Theatre and Event Center, 1800 7th Avenue, Moline - for a Summer Social. The event includes more than 60 vendors, food trucks, live music, and more. It goes from 4pm-8pm on Friday and 10am-4pm on Saturday. 100% of the $5 entry fee goes to Dress for Success Quad Cities.