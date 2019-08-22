× Several days until the next round of rainfall returns

What a great stretch of weather in the days ahead!! Plenty of sun swimming in that blue ocean sky, low humidity, light breeze and comfortable temperatures peaking around the 80 degree mark. That will lead to a pleasantly cool night with lows dipping in the upper 50s.

This weather pattern has no place to go for the rest of the week including the entire weekend! This means highs around 80 and lows in the upper 50s will be the highlight with no worse than a few passing clouds by the end of the weekend.

Next round of rainfall is still on track for Monday as a system slides in from the west. At this point, that appears to be the only chance of rainfall for the rest of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

