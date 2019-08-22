Pay it Forward recognizes a knitter that gives it all to her community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois-- Judy Brumbaugh has been knitting for years.

She started with a project for women going through chemo, called Pat's Caps, but she's now moved on to make something a little bigger -- knitted breast prosthesis.

Judy started Bosom Buddies, inspiring similar groups all around the world.

"She mails it all over the country and gives out of her pocket for the postage," said Ruby Culbertson, Bosom Buddies knitter.

Judy's generosity is an inspiration to all of the Bosom Buddies knitters but the inspiration means a little more to Tova Cravens, a fellow Bosom Buddies knitter. Judy's selflessness encouraged Tova to bring Bosom Buddies to her home country of Denmark.

"It changed my life I got involved in it and if I hadn't met Judy I couldn't have started a group in Denmark where I am from or another one in Florida where we have about sixty knitters down there," said Tova. "I feel that what Judy started here in the Quad Cities is a very important project.

Tova nominated Judy for the $300 Pay it Forward award to thank her hard work.

Judy was shocked that so many people went out of their way to surprise her and knew that she wanted to put the money towards yarn for the Bosom Buddies group to knit.

"It's not me, it's all of these people," Judy said, trying to keep the spotlight off of her.

Bosom Buddies of the QC said they could always use more knitters. If you are interested in joining the good cause feel free to reach out to the group on Facebook by searching 'Bosom Buddies of the QC'.

If you know of someone doing good things in your community, someone who shows the core values of Ascentra Credit Union, which are Listening, Caring and Doing What's Right, why not Pay it Forward?

Nominate them here.