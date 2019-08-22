Dress for Success collection day at WQAD

On A Mother Level: Surprise Triplets

Posted 3:28 pm, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:31PM, August 22, 2019

You go the hospital for kidney stones and leave with 3 newborns. How can this be?! Denise does some light Facebook stalking to get to the bottom of this bizarre story. And, that’s inappropriate! Jessica shares stories from our listeners about all the times kids are embarrassing in public.

