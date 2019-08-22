Memorial statue created in honor of both fallen and injured Clinton firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- A memorial statue was unveiled on August 22, 2019, in memory of fallen Clinton firefighter Eric Hosette. The wooden sculpture also pays tribute to Adam Cain, who was injured in the line of duty.

On January 5, 2019, both Hosette and Cain were fighting a fire at the ADM Clinton facility. Hosette lost his life, and Cain was seriously injured and has since recovered.

The sculpture is now at Sawmill Museum in Clinton. The kneeling figure symbolized Adam Cain, holding Hosette's helmet. The boots and jacket lying in front of the statue symbolize Hosette's passing, with his badge number and end of watch date written in the wood.

"It's a recognition, I think obviously, donated for Eric, but I like to think of it too as a recognition to our community, for how well we came together for those families," says Peter Holmes, marketing manager for Clinton Harley-Davidson.

The statue took Anthony Martin, from Logs4Heroes, about four months to make. He spent about 175 working hours on the sculpture.

Clinton Harley-Davidson and Immortal Knights Public Safety Motorcycle Club contributed to the creation of the memorial statue.