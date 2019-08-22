Here’s the letter inviting the EPA to visit Iowa to see impacts of ethanol rule changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa lawmakers are concerned about local farmers after the Trump Administration made a decision to change ethanol production rules.

In August of 2019, President Donald Trump approved waivers to 31 of 37 oil refineries, exempting them from following the country's biofuel laws.

In response to the decision, Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency's Secretary Andrew Wheeler.

In the letter the pair express their "profound disappointment" in the exemption decision. They also invited him to visit Iowa "to see firsthand the devastating impact these exemptions are having on farm families," read the letter.