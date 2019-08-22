× Are you a wannabe entrepreneur? We might be able to help

Calling all local entrepreneur wannabes! Do you have the next great idea? Do you need to get noticed?

If so, WQAD News 8 may be able to help. Every Thursday in September we will be showcasing you and your ideas during our broadcast on News 8 at 11.

If you want to a chance to be featured, here is what you need to do: Fill out the form below or send an email to news@wqad.com with “11am showcase” in the subject line, then explain your product or vision in detail. Photos or videos will help us decide.

Need some inspiration? Here are some successful local entrepreneurs:

Muscatine teachers’ door sleeve invention grabbing national headlines

Cordova inventor places second in season finale of ABC’s “The Toy Box”