THE CITIES PODCAST: A new vision for Moline’s downtown

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the executive director of Renew Moline as the city tries to re-envision its downtown.

Tons of concrete are being removed as the old Interstate 74 bridge is torn away. Below it is real estate that’s been off limits to the city since the 1950’s. What should be done with these acres of land in one of the prime spots in the Quad Cities?

Alexandria Elias talks about untapped potential… and plans to take a closer look at the public art in downtown Moline. We may not know what we already have.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.