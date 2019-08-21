× Showers on track for parts of the area during the afternoon hours

Showers along with a few rumbles of thunder west of the river will be passing along the I80 corridor and points south through the afternoon hours. Naturally, this will keep our temperatures in check with widespread 70s across the board. By this evening, coverage will then be focused south of the Quad Cities along the Highway 34 from Mount Pleasant, IA to Peoria, IL just for a few hours as the tail end of this disturbance continues to drift eastward. Lows overnight will cool nicely with temperatures around the 60 degree mark.

Very refreshing summer weather will highlight the rest of the work week including the weekend! Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s for most before warming into the lower 80s by Sunday. Plenty of sunshine for the rest of the work week will be filled by a few broken clouds by the weekend. Outdoor plans are still looking great as any organize chance for rainfall won’t arrive until Monday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

