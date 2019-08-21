Procession held for Devin Estabrook, Grandview firefighter killed in hit and run

Video of Cedar Street in Muscatine, Iowa on August 20, from Eastern Iowa Fireground Facebook page.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A procession from Springfield, Illinois to Muscatine was held for Devin Estabrook, the Grandview firefighter who was killed in a hit and run incident on August 12.

The procession left Springfield just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20 ending in Muscatine.

Fire departments along the route were notified and asked to show support.

A visitation service for Estabrook will start at 2 p.m. on Friday at Ralph Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home in Muscatine.  A funeral service will be held the following day at 11 a.m.

