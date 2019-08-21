Event raising awareness, donations for postpartum mental health disorders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- An organization hoping to support mothers is bringing an event that's the first-of-its-kind to the Quad Cities on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Climb out of the Darkness event brings together men and women who have suffered from postpartum depression. Organizers at Motherhood Matters say it'll raise awareness about postpartum mental health disorders and raise money for programs and training to diagnosis and treat it.

"It just has so many different ways it presents that you can't say, 'Oh, you're experiencing a mental health disorder,'" organizer and co-owner of Motherhood Matters Sara Rausch said. "So it can be difficult to diagnose and it's equally difficult to find help."

Rausch says there aren't enough resources for mothers who may be experiencing depression, anxiety and other mental health problems after the birth of their child. This weekend event will raise money for the Iowa Chapter of Postpartum Support International, a group that brings postpartum training where it's needed.

Rausch says it's important to break down stigmas surrounding postpartum mental health disorders.

"It's like you don't love your baby or, 'You just had a baby, why aren't you happy? You don't really have a reason to be sad about this, what's wrong with you?' It makes it hard to reach out," she said.

The Climb on Saturday starts with registration at 9:30 a.m. at Shelter #2 at Duck Creek Park at 3300 East Locust Street in Davenport, Iowa. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with speakers and yoga. There will also be ice cream and resources available.

There's also a fundraising event Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 5-9 at Your Pies in Davenport. Fifteen percent of your bill will be donated to The Climb as long as you say Motherhood Matter sent you.

To learn more about the Climb click here to visit their website or contact Rausch at 563-200-1846 or motherhoodmattersqc@gmail.com.