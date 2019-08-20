× ‘The Matrix’ reloads with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss

(CNN) — Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will again reenter “The Matrix,” starring in a third sequel to the 1999 science fiction film that’s expected to begin production next year.

The stars will be reunited with one of the original writer-directors, Lana Wachowski, who worked on the original movies with her sister, Lilly.

“The Matrix” featured Reeves as Neo, a man who discovers that humanity is trapped inside a simulated reality known as the Matrix, and that he is the destined champion who can help liberate them. Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Huge Weaving were among the co-stars.

The film was a major hit, spawning the sequels “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” which were shot in tandem and both released in 2003, completing the original story.

Reeves has been on a hot streak with the “John Wick” franchise. AMC Theaters recently announced that it will commemorate “The Matrix’s” 20th anniversary with a week-long engagement of the movie beginning on Aug. 30.

The announcement comes as all the major studios are looking to old franchises in search of the next blockbuster. The new film will be released by Warner Bros., like CNN, a unit of WarnerMedia.