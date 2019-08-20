× THC-laced candy circulates at Rock Island high, several students feel sick

ROCK ISLAND- A student was passing out what police are calling THC candy at Rock Island High School.

A Facebook status that was shared hundreds of times in just a few hours was alerting parents about the situation.

“PARENTS IF YOU HAVE ANY KIDS THATS (sic) AT ROCKY HIGH SCHOOL GET THERE NOW! BECAUSE A HALF DOZEN KIDS HAS BEEN SENT TO THE HOSPITAL,” read the Facebook post.

Holly Sparkman with the Rock Island – Milan School District said the status was blown out of proportion, however.

Sparkman confirmed that a student was passing out the candy, and that multiple students started to feel sick. Staff acted quickly to get them to the nurse’s office.

She says she does not believe there were a half dozen kids affected but that at least two were. Parents were notified and at least one student went with a parent to seek medical attention.