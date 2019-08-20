× One more shower or thunderstorm ahead… Trending cooler

We’re drying out nicely after seeing around a half to an inch an a half of rainfall across the area. With some breaks of sunshine this afternoon temperatures will make their way back into the 80s.

Broken cloudiness will linger through the night but we’ll keep it on the dry side with overnight lows around the upper 60s.

These clouds are part of an approaching front that will be passing through the area Wednesday morning. Still noticing a weak disturbance that could produce a passing shower or thunderstorm during on your Wednesday as well. However, not everyone will see that chance. Skies should improve enough to climb temperatures into the lower 80s.

Afterwards, absolutely gorgeous summer weather will highlight the rest of the week with highs around 80 and lows around 60.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here