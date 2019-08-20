Iowa State Fair sees record attendance

DES MOINES, Iowa --  Fair organizers say they are seeing record-breaking attendance from the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Overall attendance was more than 1 million people.

Attendance was up about 40,000 people over last year.

Organizers say the mild weather as well as a great grandstand lineup, and a long list of presidential candidates visiting the fair all contributed to the record turnout.

Here's the attendance from each day:

Thursday, August 8 – 84,928

Friday, August 9 – 103,096

Saturday, August 10 – 122,111

Sunday, August 11 – 108,283

Monday, August 12 – 97,682

Tuesday, August 13 – 102,953*

Wednesday, August 14 – 109,323*

Thursday, August 15 – 104,247

Friday, August 16 – 112,891*

Saturday, August 17 – 119,276

Sunday, August 18 – 105,585

*One day attendance record.

