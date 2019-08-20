In the Kitchen with Fareway: How to Make a French Dip In Less Than 2 Hours

Posted 5:30 am, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:11AM, August 20, 2019

It's Instant Pot Week! On Tuesday, August 20th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make French Dip Sandwiches in the Instant Pot. For the recipe, click here and to see more Instant Pot Ideas from Fareway, click here!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.