Lanes will be closed on the Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi River as Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crews inspect the bridge from Monday to Thursday.

Westbound lanes will be closed on August 19 and August 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Eastbound lanes will be closed on August 21 and August 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

IDOT asks that drivers use caution throughout the work zones.