Davenport Police use a new way to prevent gun violence

DAVENPORT, IOWA -- Davenport police are cracking down on gun crimes by teaming up with the U.S. State's Attorney. It's part of a nationwide initiative called "Project Safe Neighborhoods".

"Project Safe Neighborhoods is a collaboration of all law enforcement," Davenport Assistant Chief of Police Jeff Bladel said. "We are focused and addressed on gun violence."

According to Major Bladel, Davenport police have confiscated 226 guns in 2019. They have also responded to 111 confirmed calls of shots fired.

"Gun crimes are a priority," Bladel said. "We want our community to be aware that we do have this solid partnership with our U.S Attorney's Office."

Through Project Safe Neighborhoods, they put new billboards neighborhoods with high gun violence.

"The message is out there to hopefully deter further gun crimes," Bladel said. "If we could prevent gun crimes, any gun crime, that's what we're trying to accomplish here."

The billboards have sayings like "no parole ever" and "gun crime equals fed time."

"We will prosecute gun crimes," Bladel said.

In more efforts to end crime in Davenport, last week, Davenport Police Chief, Paul Sikorski, traveled to Washington D.C. to discuss future consideration for federal assistance.

The billboards will be up until October 2019.