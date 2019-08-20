× Davenport business owner could face up to 8 years in prison for federal tax evasion charges

DAVENPORT– A Davenport businessman pleaded guilty in federal court to tax evasion and making and subscribing a false tax return.

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Jonathan Folker, owner of Nerdwerx, Inc. in downtown Davenport, pleaded guilty to two federal charges.

Court documents say Folker knowingly failed to pay proper income taxes from April 15, 2014 to April 4, 2018. The documents say he “willfully attempted to evade and defeat income tax.”

Court documents say Folker falsely reported his income for tax year 2012. He reported total income from Nerdwerx as $81,081 when, in fact, his actual income was $165,278.76.

On the federal count of tax evasion, Folker could face up to five years in prison with a $100,000 fine. And on the count of making and subscribing false tax returns, Folker could face up to three years in prison with a $100,000 fine.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.