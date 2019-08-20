× COMING SOON: Pedal Pub Quad Cities

MOLINE, Illinois — A bar on wheels is coming to the Quad Cities.

Two Augustana College graduates are bringing a national franchise, Pedal Pub, to the Quad Cities, planning to operate in Moline, Davenport, and Rock Island.

Pedal Pub is a referred to as a “party bike” that gathers a group of up to 16 people together on a wagon-style vehicle powered by bicycles.

Taveras Williams and Darien Marion-Burton are the two Augie alumni partnering to bring the franchise to the QC. Marion-Burton said the area has the right mix of bar life and nature to make Pedal Pub a success.

“It’s a blend of a college town, it has corporations, it has different places we can place these bikes in different hubs,” said Marion-Burton. “I couldn’t think of anywhere more perfect to start this franchise.”

A soft launch is planned for Wednesay, August 28, where people will be invited to their Moline office to see what the business and the bikes are all about. Booking will open up on August 31. The office is located at 810 5th Avenue in Moline.

As of Tuesday, August 20, final plans were getting put in motion. Marion-Burton said the bikes were expected to come in within the next day. Customers will bring their own alcohol on the Pedal Pub, but final alcohol details were still being worked out with each city.

