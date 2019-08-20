× Car break-ins and garage thefts reported in Matherville

MATHERVILLE, Illinois — A series of burglaries have been reported in the Village of Matherville.

Several burglaries were reported on Wednesday, July 31 and again on Wednesday, August 14, according to Detective Anthony W. Baugh with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. In those incidents, cars, garages, and outbuildings were broken into.

Detective Baugh said things like fishing equipment, electronics, money and alcohol were stolen.

“Crime Stoppers would like to remind the public to please keep your vehicles, residences and outbuildings locked,” said the statement from Detective Baugh.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Tips that lead to an arrest may be rewarded up to $1,000.