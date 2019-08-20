Boss calls 911 after employee under attack sends text for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. - A woman allegedly attacked and strangled by a bathrobe belt was able to escape the situation by getting a text out to her boss.

It happened after deputies said a man she was previously in a relationship with, Jacob Manwarin, violated the victim protective order meant to keep him away from her.

The two got into an argument, and that's when things allegedly became violent.

"He was not leaving when she was telling him to," said Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office Dep. Dakota Etiere.

She said he allegedly strangled her with the belt and attempted to rape her.

"He had at one point even locked her into the bathroom saying that was her room now," Etiere said.

The victim was finally able to send a text to her boss who called 911. However, when deputies arrived, Manwarin had fled and disappeared into the surrounding neighborhood.

After searching unsuccessfully, deputies left the woman at home, who insisted she didn't want to leave. Meanwhile, both she and deputies feared Manwarin would return. Thirty minutes later, he did.

"He showed back up, had actually pried open a kitchen window and had gone through and back into the residence," Etiere said.

This time, the victim was able to lock herself in the bathroom and call 911 for help.

When authorities arrived, they put Manwarin in handcuffs.

"I did not hurt that woman; I did not touch," Manwarin is seen telling deputies on body cam video.

Deputies said they've been called to the home for domestic assault before and this is the third time that he's violated the VPO.

"It was all just a really horrible situation," Etiere said, "and thankfully she had a boss that cared about her."