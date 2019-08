× Blue Grass welcomes female officer for the first time in 40 years

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — The City of Blue Grass has sworn in its first female officer in nearly 40 years.

Officer Misty Bunker served as a combat veteran in the Army and has a Bachelor’s degree in exercise science with a minor in education. She was sworn in by Mayor Larry Guy.

Officer Bunker started her field training on Tuesday, August 20.