× Tracking the potential for strong thunderstorms for parts of the area by morning

Warm summer afternoon for the area with temperatures reaching 80s. Still can’t rule out a stray shower or two over parts of the area. Skies will remain quiet this evening and even most of the night until our next threat for showers and thunderstorms arrive.

A disturbance is still on track to develop into a broken line of showers and possibly some strong wind-driven thunderstorms by Tuesday morning. Right now, the time frame for this event is between 6- 9am. The main threat with these storms will be the potential for damaging winds and heavy rain. Drier skies will quickly follow in the afternoon with highs approaching 90 degrees.

A cold front will pass through the area that evening leaving behind some very refreshing temperatures for the rest of the work week. Highs in the lower 80s on Wednesday will be replaced with highs around the 80 degree mark through Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here